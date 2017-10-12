POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Changes in NAFTA to affect Mexican beef industry
03:36
World
Money Talks: Changes in NAFTA to affect Mexican beef industry
The fourth round of talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement between the US, Mexico and Canada is under way in Washington. But the tone of the meetings has left many business people in Mexico concerned. One of the country's biggest industries has been trying to expand its presence in the US for the past decade. But with political ties under pressure, many businesses are now reconsidering those plans. Alasdair Baverstock reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 12, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?