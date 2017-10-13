World Share

Cleopatra's Dream: Alexandria festival aims to revive tourism

She ruled more than 2,000 years ago - but Cleopatra remains one of the most famous names in the world. Now, the Queen's reign has come alive in Egypt's second-largest city - as Nicholas Morgan explains a golden throne, costumes and street carnival have revived the country's ancient history. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world