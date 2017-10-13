POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Prosecuting Syrian crimes
11:05
World
Prosecuting Syrian crimes
For the first time in the Syrian conflict, a regime soldier has been prosecuted for a war crime. The evidence against him? A Facebook post. Mohammed Abdullah claimed asylum in Sweden in 2015. But activists recognised him from this online photo, smiling, surrounded by dead bodies. So, instead of receiving refuge, he got an eight-month prison sentence for mistreating corpses. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 13, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?