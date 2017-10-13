World Share

Prosecuting Syrian crimes

For the first time in the Syrian conflict, a regime soldier has been prosecuted for a war crime. The evidence against him? A Facebook post. Mohammed Abdullah claimed asylum in Sweden in 2015. But activists recognised him from this online photo, smiling, surrounded by dead bodies. So, instead of receiving refuge, he got an eight-month prison sentence for mistreating corpses.