Iran Nuclear Deal: Nuclear deal could devastate Iran's economy
02:25
World
The US decision to re-think the nuclear deal could have a huge impact on Iran's economy. After decades of crippling sanctions, the agreement reopened foreign investment to the republic. And as Sarah Morice reports, at least some of the money that flowed into the country could again be cut off.
October 13, 2017
