POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Austria Elections: Polls project voters will swing to the right
02:40
World
Austria Elections: Polls project voters will swing to the right
Austria's parliamentary election on Sunday could usher in a new era. Since the end of the 2nd World War, the Social Democrats and the People's Party - both centrist - have controlled national and local politics in Austria. But, as Iolo ap Dafydd reports, that balance of power could change with an increase in support for the far right. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 14, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?