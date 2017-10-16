POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Battle for Kirkuk: Iraqi forces take control of key installations
02:07
World
Thousands of Kirkuk residents are leaving the area. They're heading for the cities of Erbil and Sulaymaniyah, still under KRG rule. Residents fear the armed standoff in Kirkuk could get worse.
October 16, 2017
