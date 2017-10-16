POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Lufthansa signs deal to buy Air Berlin assets
Money Talks: Lufthansa signs deal to buy Air Berlin assets
Germany's biggest carrier Lufthansa has confirmed it is buying parts of its bankrupt smaller rival, Air Berlin. Lufthansa will reportedly buy Air Berlin's Austrian unit and another of the group's budget airlines, LG Walter. Air Berlin said it will end all flights by October 28, 2017 at the latest. Meanwhile UK-based EasyJet has been in talks to buy up to 30 of Air Berlin's planes. For more, TRT World’s Ira Spitzer joins us from Berlin. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 16, 2017
