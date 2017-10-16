POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: South African President Zuma faces prosecution
07:26
World
Money Talks: South African President Zuma faces prosecution
South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal has upheld a lower court ruling to reactivate corruption charges against President Jacob Zuma. He could soon face prosecution over almost 800 counts. For more on this, Helmo Preuss, the Chief Economist at research firm Forecaster Ecosa, joins us from Grahamtown. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 16, 2017
