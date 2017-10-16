World Share

Money Talks: South African President Zuma faces prosecution

South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal has upheld a lower court ruling to reactivate corruption charges against President Jacob Zuma. He could soon face prosecution over almost 800 counts. For more on this, Helmo Preuss, the Chief Economist at research firm Forecaster Ecosa, joins us from Grahamtown.