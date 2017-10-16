World Share

Money Talks: Samsung CEO resigns despite record earnings forecast

The chief executive of Samsung's booming chip business says he is stepping down. Kwon Oh-hyun cited an unprecedented crisis at the conglomerate. Kwon had been expected to take on a bigger role at Samsung. The jailing of the heir to the Samsung empire, Lee Jae-yong, for bribing South Korea's former president, had left a power vacuum. The timing of Kwon's departure also raised eyebrows: It came on the day Samsung said it's expecting to make a record third-quarter profits.