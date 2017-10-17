POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Fighting in Iraq
World
Fighting in Iraq
Iraq's central government launched a major offensive to retake the northern city of Kirkuk from Kurdish forces. The fighting was sparked voters overwhelmingly supported a referendum to form their own state. The advance was swift. Within a day, residents say troops loyal to Baghdad entered the city, seized airport, oil fields and nearby industrial towns. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 17, 2017
