Malta Assassination: Protesters demand answers in journalist killing

The son of murdered Maltese journalist Daphne Galizia says she was killed for exposing corruption. In Malta's capital Valetta, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the court house to demand answers about her death. She was killed by a powerful car bomb on Monday. Sara Firth reports.