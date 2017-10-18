POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The National Congress: Chinese President Xi is expected lay out his political and economic vision
World
The National Congress: Chinese President Xi is expected lay out his political and economic vision
A meeting of the Communist Party of China, which takes place every five years, opens in the capital Beijing on Wednesday. The National Congress is being closely watched for policy changes in the world's second-largest economy. Nick-Davies Jones reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 18, 2017
