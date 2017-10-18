POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Facebook buys TBH app
Money Talks: Facebook buys TBH app
Facebook has acquired TBH, otherwise known as To Be Honest app that allows teens to send anonymous compliments to each other. The cost has not been announced but it is reportedly less than $100m. The app launched earlier this year in 36 US states and has so far received more than 5 million downloads. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 18, 2017
