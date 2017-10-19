World Share

Afghan Girls Education: Rights group highlights education barriers

This week has seen a spike in violence in Afghanistan. The country's deteriorating security situation has had a knock on impact in areas like education. Getting Afghan girls into school is meant to be one of the West's goals, but a new report by Human Rights Watch says many barriers remain. TRT World's Sara Firth Reports.