Afghan Girls Education: Rights group highlights education barriers
02:05
World
Afghan Girls Education: Rights group highlights education barriers
This week has seen a spike in violence in Afghanistan. The country's deteriorating security situation has had a knock on impact in areas like education. Getting Afghan girls into school is meant to be one of the West's goals, but a new report by Human Rights Watch says many barriers remain. TRT World's Sara Firth Reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 19, 2017
