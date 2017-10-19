POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Chris Hemsworth returns in Thor: Ragnarok
02:57
World
Chris Hemsworth returns in Thor: Ragnarok
Still from the shelves of Marvel Entertainment. The company is among the most envied in Hollywood after coming back from the brink of bankruptcy. Each of its comic book adaptations is a box-office hit. And the latest offering is expected to be the same. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 19, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?