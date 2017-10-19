POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Inflation leads Venezuela to Bitcoin
Money Talks: Inflation leads Venezuela to Bitcoin
An increasing number of Venezuelans are adopting Bitcoins as an alternative currency to protect themselves from the country's rising inflation. It is said that cryptocurrencies help gain access to online markets for basic necessities during times of severe shortage. Sourav Roy has more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 19, 2017
