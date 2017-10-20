POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Japan Election: A country divided over constitutional pacifism
02:28
World
Japan Election: A country divided over constitutional pacifism
Most people in the world would agree peace is a good thing. But very few countries have actually made it the law. Japan has, and people there have lived with constitutional pacifism for 70 years. But now a growing number of people want to change that, in particular in the face of potential aggression from North Korea. As Joel Flynn reports, it's a question that's at the forefront of many people's minds, just ahead of parliamentary elections. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 20, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?