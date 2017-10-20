POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Floral boutique owner Deniz Kulacoglu on florism
08:14
World
Floral boutique owner Deniz Kulacoglu on florism
Floral arrangements are an essential part of any celebration. The recent boom in floral boutiques have helped elevate this accessory into an art form of its own. Here's a glimpse into the world of these self proclaimed floral sculptors. We talk to Deniz Kulacoglu, floral boutique owner, in the studio about florism, and her art. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 20, 2017
