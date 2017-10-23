POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Lack of resources hampers aid efforts
01:33
World
The massive influx of Rohingya refugees into Bangladesh has caused aid agencies to scramble to help the displaced. They also need to raise enough funds to feed, clothe and house those who have escaped violence in Myanmar. As Nick Davies-Jones reports, officials in Dhaka are also struggling to support its own population living below the poverty line. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 23, 2017
