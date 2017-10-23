World Share

Money Talks: EU demands bigger divorce offer from UK

After a deadlock in divorce bill negotiations it took Prime Minister Theresa May's talk of offering more money to prompt the EU to entertain the idea of moving on to trade talks. But as Adefemi Akinsanya reports, both sides agree the pace of negotiations is too slow. For more Steve Keen, Professor of Economics at Kingston University joins us. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world