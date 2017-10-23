POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: 30th anniversary of Black Monday
05:41
World
Money Talks: 30th anniversary of Black Monday
US stocks are at a record high 30 years after Wall Street experienced its darkest day in history, Black Monday; the biggest, single-day stock market collapse ever. For more Jeffrey Tucker, Director of Content at the Foundation for Economic Education in Atlanta joins us. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 23, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?