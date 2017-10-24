POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: City of London implements new toxicity charge
Car owners in London have just been slapped with another charge for driving in the city. If your vehicle was registered before 2004, you will now have to pay an extra 13 dollars toxicity charge. That's on top of the 15 dollar congestion charge already being forked out. The move is part of London mayor Sadiq Khan's plans to cut down pollution. Katie Gregory reports from London and Matthew Jaffa, Senior Development Manager at the Federation of Small Businesses, joins us from London for the discussion. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 24, 2017
