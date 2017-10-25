World Share

Money Talks: Trump’s wall prototypes arrive at US-Mexico border

One of US President Donald Trump's major campaign promises was to build a wall, along the entire Mexican border to fight migration. And now the president, has all sorts of options to choose from.