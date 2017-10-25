POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Catalan Crisis: Rural villagers use secretive methods to vote
02:42
World
Catalan Crisis: Rural villagers use secretive methods to vote
As tensions boil between Spain and Catalonia over independence in the big cities, support for secession has been strongest in the region's smaller agricultural towns. Sarah Morice found one village where threats about the referendum led to an underground style resistance. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 25, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?