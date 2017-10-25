World Share

Money Talks: Afghans fight alongside regime forces for residency in Iran

Thousands of Afghans are fighting alongside regime forces in Syria. But they are not fighting for political or religious reasons. Iran is offering them money and ten-year residency permits in return for fighting for its ally Stacey Staci Bivens reports.