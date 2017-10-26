POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Cerberus propose to take over Italy’s Alitalia
Money Talks: Cerberus propose to take over Italy’s Alitalia
US private equity group Cerberus Capital placed a bid to take over Italy's bankrupt national carrier Alitalia. Cerberus says it is willing to invest up to $400 million to revive the airline. The company made the announcement a week after EasyJet and Ryanair submitted their buyout offers. Italian government has loaned the airline $900 million to keep it flying for another year. TRT World correspondent Joseph Hayat joins us on set, he is a pilot and commentator on aviation. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 26, 2017
