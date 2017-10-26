POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Interview with Mike Downey at 54th Antalya Film Festival
He was brought in to shake things up. And he's certainly done that. Film producer Mike Downey cancelled the standalone national competition at this year's Antalya Film Festival, merging it with the international one. It may have caused controversy in some corners, but Downey thinks this year's festival has more to offer than ever and is competing at its highest level yet. Miranda Atty spoke with him in the sunshine city... Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 26, 2017
