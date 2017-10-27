POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Citizenship Crisis: Court rules deputy PM ineligible for parliament
Citizenship Crisis: Court rules deputy PM ineligible for parliament
Australia's Parliament has been thrown into turmoil...with the country's Deputy Prime Minister being disqualified from office. The High Court ruled Barnaby Joyce and four others were not eligible to be elected because they held dual citizenship. Caitlin McGee tells us what they did wrong. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 27, 2017
