Madagascar Plague Epidemic: Sacred ritual of wrapping dead is a healthrisk
01:43
World
In Madagascar, traditional ceremonies where families re-wrap the remains of dead relatives are considered a sacred ritual. But as Caitlin McGee reports, an outbreak of plague on the Indian Ocean island means the practice now presents a serious health risk.
October 30, 2017
