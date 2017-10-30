October 30, 2017
05:20
05:20
Money Talks: Venezuela’s ability to manage its debts
Venezuela makes a crucial multi-million dollar bond payment. But there are concerns over its ability to service its debts. Low oil prices, US sanctions and allegations of corruption have undermined Venezuela's cash flow. Analysis by Carlos de Sousa, Senior Economist at Oxford Economics. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
