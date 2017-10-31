World Share

Indonesia’s tolerance test

The Indonesian parliament has approved a presidential decree to ban civil organisations deemed to go against the country's ideology. Known as Panchasilla, the theory is based on five principles, including national unity, social justice, and a belief in God. But the decree has been heavily criticised. Some argue it limits free speech, and allows authorities to silence dissent. Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo has appointed a special envoy to promote religious harmony, at a time when critics say Indonesia's diversity and religious tolerance is under threat.