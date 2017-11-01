What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

The War in Yemen: Babies dying in the womb from cholera

The threat of the war in Yemen has been compounded by an overwhelming humanitarian crisis. The cholera outbreak there has become the largest and fastest on record, with more than 815 thousand cases since April. And as Rahul Radhakrishnan reports, not even the youngest are spared.