The War in Yemen: Babies dying in the womb from cholera
The War in Yemen: Babies dying in the womb from cholera
The threat of the war in Yemen has been compounded by an overwhelming humanitarian crisis. The cholera outbreak there has become the largest and fastest on record, with more than 815 thousand cases since April. And as Rahul Radhakrishnan reports, not even the youngest are spared. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 1, 2017
