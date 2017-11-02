World Share

Trump’s Russia connection

George Papadopoulos, a former Trump foreign policy adviser, admitted he lied to the FBI when he denied meeting Kremlin-linked officials, to secure incriminating information about Hillary Clinton. Add to that, the president's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and his long-term associate Rick Gates, who face indictments for conspiracy and money laundering. But Trump has hit back, calling Papodopoulos nothing but a lying, low-level aide.