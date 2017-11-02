World Share

Venezuela’s opposition disarray

Venezuela's Democratic Unity Alliance seems anything but united. Four of its five state governors broke with party policy, and swore allegiance to a pro-Maduro legislative body. Now, the already fractured opposition coalition seems close to collapse. It's been a tough year for them, securing only five out of 23 states in regional elections. Making things worse, three major opposition parties now refuse to even take part in local elections. So what does this all mean for Venezuela's opposition? And will President Maduro further strengthen his grip on power? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world