World Share

Flower Power: Turkey aims for $500M flower exports

Now, a growth industry that's booming here in Turkey. Exports of ornamental flowers were worth 80 million dollars last year, and growers are expected to hit 100 million by the end of this year. But the high potential comes with its challenges. Mobin Nasir reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world