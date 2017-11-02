World Share

Money Talks: Bitcoin hits record high after CME Group aims to launch Bitcoin futures contract

The sky appears to be no limit for the value of Bitcoin. It just surges to another record high and the reason for the jump this time is an in turn by the world's biggest exchange group. For more Jeffrey Tucker, Director of Content at Foundation for Economic Education joins us from Atlanta.