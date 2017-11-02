World Share

Money Talks: Puerto Rico cancels $300M deal with Whitefish energy

Six weeks after Hurricane Maria knocked down thousands of electricity poles and lines most of Puerto Rico is still in the dark. US company Whitefish Energy was contracted to restore power to many parts of the island but it says it is now disappointed after the Puerto Rican government said there was something fishy about deal. Staci Bivens reports. Interview with the President of Puerto Rico Association of Economists Jose Caraballo Cueto.