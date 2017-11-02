World Share

Roundtable: Conservatives in Crisis

Rumblings of a leadership contest. Is it a case of when, not if, British Prime Minister Theresa May will step down as Conservative leader? The talk is of a tory crisis - with rumours of a divided party and a plot to show Theresa May the door. Then there is the resignation of Defence Secretary Michael Fallon after allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour. Are the Conservatives in a mess? And if Theresa May were to go, who could replace her? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you.