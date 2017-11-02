POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Catalan Crisis: Regional leaders jailed over independence push
02:15
World
Catalan Crisis: Regional leaders jailed over independence push
Spain's state prosecutor has asked a judge to issue a European arrest warrant for the deposed Catalan president, Carles Puigdemont. It came as eight former members of his cabinet were jailed after appearing in a Madrid court for their role in the region's push for independence. Puigdemont has called the jailings a 'mistake' and demanded their release. Amber Austin-Wright reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 2, 2017
