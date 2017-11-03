World Share

New York Truck Attack: New Yorkers return back to their normal lives

Three days after the attack in New York, the city's Mayor has called on its residents to return back to their normal lives. While little has changed for the locals and tourists in the world famous city, the administration is looking at ways to prevent any similar incident. Our correspondent Ediz Tiyansan has the story. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world