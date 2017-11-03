POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
New York Truck Attack: New Yorkers return back to their normal lives
02:15
World
New York Truck Attack: New Yorkers return back to their normal lives
Three days after the attack in New York, the city's Mayor has called on its residents to return back to their normal lives. While little has changed for the locals and tourists in the world famous city, the administration is looking at ways to prevent any similar incident. Our correspondent Ediz Tiyansan has the story. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 3, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?