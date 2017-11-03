POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami with Miranda Atty
04:48
World
Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami with Miranda Atty
Is Grace Jones the ultimate performer? She sings, she can dance, she's even appeared in a James Bond movie... And on top of that she was one of the world's most iconic musicians in the 1980s. But who is she really? That's the question a new documentary by British filmmaker Sophie Fiennes, is trying to answer. We talk all about it with Showcase's Miranda Atty. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 3, 2017
