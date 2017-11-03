POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US' extreme vetting solution?
In the wake of a terror attack in New York, US president Donald Trump ordered Homeland Security to step up its programme of 'extreme vetting'. Trump says in order to protect his nation from potential attackers around the world, he wants to ban travelers from several Muslim-majority countries, put refugees through an even longer application process, and end the US green card lottery. But will that work?
November 3, 2017
