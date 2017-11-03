POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Raqqa: City of Ghosts​
07:40
World
Raqqa: City of Ghosts​
For years, the citizen journalist group ‘Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently’ reported brutal atrocities carried out by Daesh in their self-proclaimed capital. Now, Daesh has been defeated and the US proclaimed Raqqa ‘liberated’. But the Syrian activism group’s co-founder, Abdalaziz Alhamza, tells us that those who have taken over aren’t much better than the previous regime. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 3, 2017
