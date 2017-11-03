POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: UK hikes interest rates for the first time in a decade
For anyone in the UK with savings in the bank the country's first interest rate hike in 10 years is good news but for people with debts, it spells worry. Interview with Geraint Johnes, Professor of Economics at Lancaster University and Managing Editor at MoneySavingExpert.com Guy Anker. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 3, 2017
