World Share

Saudi Princes Detained: The rapid rise of Mohammed bin Salman

Those arrests were ordered by a new anti-corruption committee led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He was installed as the heir to Saudi Arabia's throne just a few months ago. He's seen as a reformer, but his critics say he has amassed too much personal power. Chelsea Carter has more on the rapid rise of the young prince. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world