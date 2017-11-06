POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Paradise Papers: US Commerce chief denies any wrong doing

An international consortium of investigative journalists and media organisations have joined forces to release more than 13 million documents. US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is named in the papers as having business links to Russians who are under US sanction. Ross says there is 'nothing improper' or wrong about his business links. Amber Austin-Wright has the latest. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 6, 2017
