Bolshevik Revolution: 100 years since the revolution took place
03:15
World
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the communist revolution in Russia. It changed world history but cost tens of millions of lives. Forced labour camps known as Gulags sprang up in Soviet times to house millions of political prisoners. Julia Lyubova spoke with a victim of political repression ahead of the anniversary. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 7, 2017
