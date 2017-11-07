POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Libya Migrant Rescue: Five people dead, coastguard & NGO trade barbs
Libya Migrant Rescue: Five people dead, coastguard & NGO trade barbs
Libya's coastguard and a German NGO are blaming each other for the deaths of at least five people in the Mediterranean sea. Both vessels tried to rescue people after a boat carrying about 140 migrants capsized off the Libyan coast. And as Caitlin McGee reports, it led to chaos and confusion on the water. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 7, 2017
