World Share

Saudi Arabia crackdown, Trump’s Asia tour and Eritrea’s rare protest

Dozens of Saudi Arabia's most powerful men have been detained in midnight raids. Is it a ruthless purge, or a crown prince committed to cleaning up corruption? Meanwhile, Donald Trump is on his first trip to Asia as president. Can he strike a deal to curb North Korea's nuclear threat? And did a rare protest in Eritrea lead to the deaths of 28 people?