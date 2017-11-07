POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Saudi Arabia crackdown, Trump’s Asia tour and Eritrea’s rare protest
51:50
World
Saudi Arabia crackdown, Trump’s Asia tour and Eritrea’s rare protest
Dozens of Saudi Arabia's most powerful men have been detained in midnight raids. Is it a ruthless purge, or a crown prince committed to cleaning up corruption? Meanwhile, Donald Trump is on his first trip to Asia as president. Can he strike a deal to curb North Korea's nuclear threat? And did a rare protest in Eritrea lead to the deaths of 28 people? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 7, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?