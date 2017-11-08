Retrospect: Russia’s October Revolution

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
It’s been 100 years since a Russian revolution led by the Bolsheviks, used their influence in the Petrograd Soviet to organize the armed forces. Bolshevik Red Guard forces under the Military Revolutionary Committee began the occupation of government buildings on 7th November 1917. The following day, the Winter Palace was captured. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 8, 2017
